Ryan Shazier fined for hit on DeShone Kizer

Posted by Josh Alper on September 15, 2017, 2:19 PM EDT
Getty Images

After Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness against the Browns last Sunday, he said he thought the flag was unwarranted because Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer slid late at the end of a running play.

When coach Mike Tomlin was told that Shazier felt that way, he said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, that Shazier “thought wrong.” The NFL agreed with Tomlin.

Shazier said Friday, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, that he was fined $25,000 for the hit on Kizer — it’s actually $24,309 per the league’s fine schedule — in the second quarter of the game. Shazier said that he plans to appeal the fine.

Based on video of the hit, Shazier’s appeal seems unlikely to succeed as Kizer appeared to be well into his slide when Shazier hit him.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Ryan Shazier fined for hit on DeShone Kizer

  3. I have no problem with the league issuing fines to players that cross the line. My only gripe is they don’t consistently make the calls. I watch a lot of football, I see guys get hit the same way, or worse, and no flag, no fine etc. Further, I think they need to take the QB giving himself up slide out of football. If he runs, why should he be treated any differently?

  4. So please tell me why he’s not being suspended? This isn’t his first time going over the edge and taking cheap dirty shots at opposing players. If this was Burfict he would have been suspended immediately.

  5. If this were Burfict he would be dragged through the streets…but Shazier and company do this crap on the regular and nobody bats an eye.
    There were at least four other dirty hits in that game by Pitt players and Tomlin is quoted the other day saying safety this safety that I’m on the safety committee blah blah….save it. You’re all just as dirty as the monster you make Burfict out to be, but claim it’s just “hard nosed football” or “the Steeler way”. Smh

  6. ]practical1site says:
    September 15, 2017 at 2:34 pm
    So please tell me why he’s not being suspended? This isn’t his first time going over the edge and taking cheap dirty shots at opposing players. If this was Burfict he would have been suspended immediately.

    17 8 Rate This

    ———–

    Rooney is part of the Cheating 6 (Rooney, Mara, Jerrah (currently got burned), Woody Johnson, Bisciotti, Irsay).

    That’s why.

Leave a Reply