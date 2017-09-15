Ryan Shazier fined for hit on DeShone Kizer

Getty Images

After Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness against the Browns last Sunday, he said he thought the flag was unwarranted because Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer slid late at the end of a running play.

When coach Mike Tomlin was told that Shazier felt that way, he said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, that Shazier “thought wrong.” The NFL agreed with Tomlin.

Shazier said Friday, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, that he was fined $25,000 for the hit on Kizer — it’s actually $24,309 per the league’s fine schedule — in the second quarter of the game. Shazier said that he plans to appeal the fine.

Based on video of the hit, Shazier’s appeal seems unlikely to succeed as Kizer appeared to be well into his slide when Shazier hit him.