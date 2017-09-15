Saints should trade Adrian Peterson

Posted by Mike Florio on September 15, 2017, 10:49 AM EDT
It may not be time for a divorce between the Saints and Adrian Peterson. But it’s definitely time for an annulment.

Peterson says he didn’t sign up for nine snaps per game. By agreeing to be one of multiple tailback options in a pass-based offense, however, he did.

And it was obvious from the get-go that Peterson wouldn’t be happy with his role. Some (me) thought Peterson took whatever he could get (no one else was knocking on the door at the time), hopeful that once the Saints saw what he could do, they’d make him the top option in the running game and give the offense the kind of balance that the Vikings had in 2009, when Peterson teamed up with Brett Favre.

The Saints, for their part, should have known that even if Peterson said all the right things in April, he’d feel differently about the situation come September. So the best move at this point could be to just call the whole thing off and move on.

That doesn’t mean the Saints should release Peterson. Instead, they should call the Cardinals or any other team that may need a tailback at this point of the season — or that may need one after Week Two.

The last thing the Saints should do is give in to Peterson and change his role. So if he’s not willing to embrace his job and do it, the Saints would be better off flipping him for a conditional seventh-round draft pick and asking someone else to take his snaps and carries.

  6. Why would he make the decision to go to passing first team that historically known for using multiple backs every year. You’ve made your bed sir, now sleep in it.

  7. Vikings fan here. I agree. Put him to work in AZ is a great idea. Trying to think what would be a good deal for both teams. If I was a Cardinals fan I would hate sending a second rounder, if I were a Saints fan I wouldn’t accept a third. I imagine either a second rounder strait up, or a third with some future considerations would get the deal done and make both teams better. One now, one in the future.

  10. How many teams line up in the I formation, play power football and are in need of a running back that wants 20 carries a game.. or he’ll have a fit? Probably a pretty short list.

  11. You have finally gotten something right Florio, AP is not going to be happy unless he is the feature back. With David Johnson out the Cardinals may be the best fit for him.

  15. I still believe that he can be an effective back if he gets 20 carries a game and has an O-line. It’s funny that everyone is expressing knee-jerk “trade him” reactions to one game that got away from the Saints in the second half, limiting their run ability. Let’s give it 3, 4 games before we declare it a disaster.

  17. Unless this turns ugly, there is no reason for New Orleans to unload AD for a conditional seventh rounder. Ingram (or AK) can get injured, and then the Saints would be incredibly thin at RB. Besides, we only see what’s in the media. If Peterson is helping mentor the young rookie, that’s enough value in itself that’s worth more than a seventh round pick that probably won’t make your team anyway.

  18. Typical Sean Payton. Played fantasy football without regard to how it fit into the team or how much anybody has left. See Jairus Byrd, C.J. Spiller, Brandon Browner, James Laurinaitis, etc. Did you really think a guy who beat his kids with switches would willingly take less playing time after years of being an alpha dog?

    I appreciate Payton winning a Super Bowl (though I suspect when it’s all said and done, it will be obvious Drew Brees and Gregg Williams had more to do with it), but his expiration date in New Orleans was long ago. It’s time to for him to go elsewhere.

  19. AP can’t replace Johnson for the Cards (he can’t catch or lineup out wide), but he can run it on 1st and 2nd down, and Chris Johnson can catch on 3rd (but not block!).

    Not a good fit really

  21. He had 1 carry, ONE, out of 3 trips to the redzone. What did you sign him for? Run his a** into the ground. Get whatever he has left. Sean Payton needs to go too honestly. He should have been fired at halftime after those timeouts.

  23. Conditional 2019 7th rounder if he makes the roster in 2018? Peterson is on his last leg and whatever team trades for him will get a 9 carry per game back. His career is over and he needs to admit it and cash his checks.

  24. Saints best hope would be if Zeke ends up getting suspended around week 3 after all. Dallas could use him then. I know we have Morriss and DMac, but DMac didn’t even dress Sunday so that should say something. Morriss can’t be the feature back.

    Peterson behind our OL would be fun to watch. But only if the unthinkable happens and Mazzant overturns himself.

  25. Trade him TO WHO? If ANYBODY wanted him, then the Saints wouldn’t have been the ONLY team to give him an offer.

    This guy is USELESS now. There is no way to utilize an old slow broken down one dimensional RB. He can’t break tackles anymore, he can’t hit the edges, he can’t out run ANYONE, he can’t overpower anyone anymore (which is basically the ONLY way he ever made plays before), he can’t block, he can’t run routes, he can’t catch, he thought he was still worth $18 mil a year, in his FIRST week with a new team he makes himself a distraction and makes everything about himself, this arrogant goof needs to go away.

    Nobody wanted him, now he’s completely alienating himself from the ONE team in the entire league who thought he might be worth a shot. Yelling at coaches because they would rather play a guy who can average more than 2 yards at a time and talking about “revenge” on the team that he chose to leave because he thought he was better than them.

    People talk about how Marshawn Lynch is such a bad guy with a bad attitude, Adrian Peterson is a far worse human being in every conceivable way and he’s a HORRIBLE football player now to boot. It’s 2017, not 2011.

    A lot of BS to put up with from the 3rd best back in a passing offense.

    But if nobody was willing to sign him as a FA, why are they now gonna give up assets to bring him in? He’s done. Nobody wants him, nobody needs him. His days are PAST

  27. The guy thinking second or third round pick for him is way high.

    I would offer a 6th…possibly a 5th max for that attitude.

    If the Cards give up a third they really are desperate…I guess they might be as Carson is about done. Old roster you say? Just add Peterson and it gets older.

    I agree about the Ravens. I’m not entirely convinced that West is the answer, and with Dixon out for the year the Ravens could use a between the tackles RB. AP fits their system perfectly. Having said that, I wouldn’t give up too much for him. No one knows how much he has left in the tank.

  29. Bob – are you saying that because CJ Spiller and James Lauranitis weren’t stars in New Orleans, that means Sean Payton doesn’t know how to utilize players? GIVE ME A BREAK!!!

    If the front office could piece a real roster together instead of constantly overpaying for washed up cast offs from other teams, they might be able to play a balanced brand of football. Payton doesn’t hold this team back or make them one dimensional, THEIR TALENT DOES.

    When you have a swiss cheese defense that can’t stop anybody, and you’re constantly playing from behind and needing to score 30+ a week just to have a chance, who are you gonna turn to? Mark Ingram? A broken down old man who averages 2 yards per carry? Or your Hall of Fame 5000+ yard quarterback? How do you take a lead and grind the clock down when your defense can’t hold a lead for more than 5 minutes?

    Is this Sean Paytons fault? Or are him and Drew literally the only two guys holding this joke of a franchise together?

    You people talking like it’s Sean Payton who just “doesn’t know how to utilize” are ABSOLUTELY CLUELESS. If Peterson was anything even remotely close to what he used to be, then he wouldn’t have sat on the market for months pandering for team visits and being sent home while EVERY OTHER BACK got signed before him.

    Do you people honestly think you know more than every coach and GM in the league?

    That guy who says “Run his a** into the ground. Get whatever he has left” ummmm, can you not see? HE ALREADY HAS NOTHING LEFT. That’s why NOBODY WANTED HIM.

    Get a grip people. Yeah he has a famous name and used to be great. If that’s all you know and all you base your takes on, then don’t bother acting like you can tell anyone else what’s what.

  30. so you know what was said between the Saints and Peterson, Mike?

    and wouldn’t integrating Peterson into the offense (as if that’d help at all) more be part of the head coach’s responsibility?

    Regardless, I agree that his highest value to New Orleans is to trade him to some sort of desperate team that is clueless, such as the Cardinals.

  32. If the Cards think he’s got something in the tank (big if) a trade would kinda make sense, if for no other reason to remove the distraction AP is likely to become going forward.

  33. Everyone keeps saying “he can play 2 downs”……can he though? Not a lot of coaches want to guarantee themselves a 3rd & 7 for every drive they play him in.

    Again, he can’t block, can’t run routes, can’t catch, can’t hit the edges. So EVERY SINGLE TIME he steps on the field, the defense knows EXACTLY where he’s going and can stuff him ALL DAY. Just shoot the A and B gaps, and you’ll stuff him without fail. We’ve seen it for years now, and that’s not the kind of thing that tends to improve over time for mid-30’s RBs with multiple major knee surgeries.

    He was always predictable like that, just now even moreso. And the main difference is now, he doesn’t have that super human freakability to just overpower everyone. Defenses always knew exactly what he was gonna do before, it just didn’t matter because he’d run you over anyway. Well he obviously can’t do that anymore. Old slow men with no legs left ain’t runnin through 8 man loaded boxes. He can’t even run through a 7 man box anymore. No defense respects him, and they don’t need to.

    He isn’t of any value to anyone’s offense. None. Zero.

  37. Trade him where? The Saints were the only team to make him an offer while he was rotting away on the back shelf.

  39. “i didn’t sign up for 9 snaps per game”

    That’s right Adrian, you didn’t. You signed up for the ONE AND ONLY TEAM IN THE WHOLE LEAGUE THAT WAS WILLING TO OFFER YOU ANYTHING.

    Remember when you forced your way out of Minnesota because you thought you were better than them? Remember when it was so insulting that they wouldn’t cripple their team salary cap by paying you $18 mil a year after they’d just paid you that in the past 3 seasons, only ONE of which you actually played? Remember when all those contenders were gonna be lining up around the block to throw money at you, and you were gonna get to hand pick who was worthy of your services? Then remember when nobody wanted you and one desperate team gave you a shot, then you showed up and made it all about yourself and showed zero interest in being a team player?

    Yeah, nobody wanted him in the offseason, but NOW his value is so much higher to trade him for an asset, huh? lol yeah alright.

    Too bad he can’t just stuff oak leaves down Sean Payton’s throat until he gags, or beat him in the groin until he welts and bleeds. Seems to be how he usually deals with people he’s upset with.

    Alright i’m done now. I just hate this guy and all the people who still think he’s awesome.

    2nd or 3rd rounder for a 30+ yr old RB that nobody wanted in the offseason as a free agent with recent injury concerns? Oh, and now he’s disgruntled with his current team too. LOL

    They’d get a 6th at very best maybe with a conditional upgrade based on production.

  42. If he didn’t understand what he was getting into in NOLA then he is dumber than a box of rocks in which case AZ shouldn’t give up more than half a box for him.

  43. If the Saints get rid of him, you will have screamin a Smith and jemele Hill whining and crying and making it a race issue like usual

  44. How does this sound?

    You pay me $3,500,000 (his 1 year cap hit) and I’ll clean toilets and scrub bed pans for a year. I will address you as sir, stay off social media, and not commit crimes. After the year you can fire me.

    I’ll console myself by looking at how my bank account increased by more than 2 million.

  46. On what planet would Adrian Peterson be considered a good replacement for David Johnson? Johnson is one of the most versatile backs in the league and Peterson can only do one thing, and I’m not sure he can even do that one thing anymore.

    Maybe the Giants would be interested, but they weren’t interested in the offseason so why would they be now? The only possibility at this point would be Dallas if Elliott’s suspension is upheld. Jerry Jones has always had a fascination with Peterson so I could see something like that happening.

  47. No one else will sign him, just admit your mistake, thank him for his time and effort, and move on, like the game has moved on from AD. See you at your HOF induction, all due respect for the player you’ve been, past tense, but bye-bye.

