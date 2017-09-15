Sam Bradford had an MRI on knee this week

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week due to a knee issue and it was enough of an issue that Bradford went for an MRI earlier this week.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Bradford had an MRI on his left knee Tuesday after experiencing “swelling, pain, discomfort” after Monday night’s victory over the Saints. The results of the MRI were negative for anything that would require an absence from the lineup, but was enough for the Vikings to curtail Bradford’s work this week.

Bradford has torn the ACL in his left knee twice, so it’s easy to understand why any issues with it would cause enough concern to merit further evaluation.

For now, though, it appears that Bradford’s availability for game action is not at risk. Reports from Vikings practice Friday are that Bradford is taking part and there’s been no suggestion that he’s going to miss Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.