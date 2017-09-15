Stephon Tuitt listed as questionable by Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers haven’t closed the door on defensive end Stephon Tuitt playing this week after he suffered a biceps injury last week, but they aren’t ready to rule him in either.

Tuitt didn’t practice on either Wednesday or Thursday, but he was able to get a limited session on Friday and that was enough for the team to list him as questionable to face the Vikings. If he can’t go on Sunday, Tyson Alualu and L.T. Walton would step in alongside Cam Heyward at defensive end.

The Steelers will be getting another member of the defense back whether Tuitt can play or not. Linebacker Bud Dupree doesn’t have an injury designation after missing last week’s game against the Browns due to a shoulder injury.

Tight end Vance McDonald and safety J.J. Wilcox are also listed as questionable for Pittsburgh while tackle Jerald Hawkins has been ruled out for the second week in a row.