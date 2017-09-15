Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson out 4-6 weeks

Getty Images

The Texans got a mixed bag of injury news on their secondary.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, cornerback Kevin Johnson suffered a grade two MCL sprain, and is expected to miss four to six weeks.

The former first-rounder won’t need surgery, which is good news for a guy who has dealt with foot problems each of the last two seasons.

The Texans got better news with veteran Johnathan Joseph, whose shoulder injury wasn’t major. He had an MRI, but is expected to be back soon.