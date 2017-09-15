Texas TV station cuts away from Texans win before it was over

Getty Images

Call it a modern twist on the Heidi game.

A Houston television station cut away from last night’s Texans-Bengals game early, missing the last two seconds.

Those two seconds included the Bengals’ wild lateral, as they tried to do whatever they could to avoid the 13-9 loss.

But according to David Barron of the Houston Chronicle, KPRC viewers missed the ending, when the station went to the news. Local affiliates get a simulcast the NFL Network feed of Thursday games.

When the clock his 11:30 ET, the station rolled their graphics for News 2 Houston. Anchor Bill Balleza said: “Well, second or no second added, we begin tonight with that Texans’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.”

“You saw it right here on Channel 2 just moments ago,” added anchor Dominique Sachse.

Of course, if the Bengals had made a miracle happen, they wouldn’t have. And many fans in Houston watching the game had to be wondering by that point why KPRC waited so long.