Tom Brady on whether there’s any chance he retires after 2017: “No. No.”

Whether it’s because the Patriots win a sixth Super Bowl and the GOAT decides to walk away or because Father Time will be whacking him with whatever Father Time’s weapon of choice may be (I prefer the giant hourglass) or because Mrs. Brady finally puts her foot down, many think that 2017 could be Tom Brady‘s last season in football.

Many except Tom Brady.

Asked by Norah O’Donnell of CBS in a sit-down interview promoting his new book whether there’s any chance he’ll retire after the season, Brady said with a smile: “No. No.

This means there is a chance that the Patriots will decide, based on his actual performance in 2017 and his projected performance in 2018, to go with Jimmy Garoppolo and that Brady will, if he’s not retiring, have to choose between being a backup or leaving New England. Given that we’ve seen so many other franchise quarterbacks end their careers with a different franchise, it wouldn’t be shocking.

But it would nevertheless be stunning to see Brady wearing a uniform other than the only one he has worn since entering the NFL a full 17 years ago.

  2. He still has to break Peyton’s few remaining records, and help Goodell carry his boxes to his car when the ratings tank another 10%. Time enough.

  6. las0023 says:
    GOAT!! LOL!! Trivia question…who was President the last time the Patriots won the Super Bowl without the other team choking…

    ###

    If you want to look at it that way, I guess we could say 30 teams choke every year at some point before the Super Bowl, leaving just two.

    So, I guess you could say, last team to choke wins it all.

    I’m OK with that.

  7. TB12 has earned the right to go out however he wants to go out. For all he;’s done for me as a fan, I’d support him going 6-10 for the next decade if that’s the path he chose.

  8. las0023 says:
    September 15, 2017 at 9:40 am
    GOAT!! LOL!! Trivia question…who was President the last time the Patriots won the Super Bowl without the other team choking…
    ———-
    Trump

  10. Week 1 and their shoving retirement questions down his throat. Ya’ll are gonna be upset be the end of the season. Tom hates it when you talk about him and retirement.

  11. He still has to break Peyton’s few remaining records
    ================================
    Nah that’s for Brees to do. Brees will have the majority of Top 5 overall QB statistics before he retires but Brady is not far behind.

  12. Wone loss to a very good team and all the so called experts are already writing about him be forced to retire or where he will play. Take Aaron Rodgers advice..R E L A X. Its one bad game. He is the GOAT but, he is also human

  13. Wrong answer! Getting fancy instead of kicking the game winning field goal is the definition of choking.

    —————–

    likuidsmoke says:
    September 15, 2017 at 9:58 am
    GOAT!! LOL!! Trivia question…who was President the last time the Patriots won the Super Bowl without the other team choking…
    ———-
    Trump

  14. Records……

    There’s only one record worth chasing. That’s what keeps driving Brady. He’s one of the most driven guys the league will ever see.

  15. Losing isn’t choking. The Patriots didn’t choke when they lost to the Giants, they just got outplayed and were the victim of 2 crazy catches. Having the game won and throwing it away on stupid play calls is choking.

    ————————

    thisisridiculous68 says:

    So, I guess you could say, last team to choke wins it all.

