Tom Brady on whether there’s any chance he retires after 2017: “No. No.”

Whether it’s because the Patriots win a sixth Super Bowl and the GOAT decides to walk away or because Father Time will be whacking him with whatever Father Time’s weapon of choice may be (I prefer the giant hourglass) or because Mrs. Brady finally puts her foot down, many think that 2017 could be Tom Brady‘s last season in football.

Many except Tom Brady.

Asked by Norah O’Donnell of CBS in a sit-down interview promoting his new book whether there’s any chance he’ll retire after the season, Brady said with a smile: “No. No.”

This means there is a chance that the Patriots will decide, based on his actual performance in 2017 and his projected performance in 2018, to go with Jimmy Garoppolo and that Brady will, if he’s not retiring, have to choose between being a backup or leaving New England. Given that we’ve seen so many other franchise quarterbacks end their careers with a different franchise, it wouldn’t be shocking.

But it would nevertheless be stunning to see Brady wearing a uniform other than the only one he has worn since entering the NFL a full 17 years ago.