Week Two injury report roundup

Week Two kicked off on Thursday with a Texans win and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Browns at Ravens

DE Myles Garrett (ankle) and DT T.Y. McGill (back) have been ruled out and make up the entirety of the Browns’ injury report for this weekend.

CB Jaylen Hill (thigh), CB Sheldon Price (concussion) and LB Za'Darius Smith (knee, ankle) are out for the Ravens. WR Michael Campanaro (ankle) and LB Tim Williams (illness) are listed as questionable.

Bills at Panthers

The Bills ruled out DT Jerel Worthy (concussion) for coach Sean McDermott’s return to Carolina. CB Leonard Johnson (quadricep) is questionable.

The Panthers did not give injury designations to any players on their roster.

Cardinals at Colts

The Cardinals are headed to Indianapolis without the help of WR John Brown (quadricep), T D.J. Humphries (knee) and G Mike Iupati (tricep). LB Deone Bucannon (ankle) is doubtful after being ruled out last week while TE Jermaine Gresham (ribs), TE Troy Niklas (hip) and DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf) are listed as questionable.

The Colts continue to have a long list of injured players. S Darius Butler (hamstring), CB Vontae Davis (groin), C Ryan Kelly (foot), QB Andrew Luck (right shoulder), LB Antonio Morrison (elbow) and LB Anthony Walker (hamstring) are all out this week. WR Chester Rogers (hamstring) would round out the inactive list if he gets the thumbs down on Sunday.

Titans at Jaguars

The Titans ruled out S Johnathan Cyprien (hamstring) and CB Tye Smith (hand) this week.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) drew a questionable tag after missing Jaguars practice all week. S Calvin Pryor (ankle) will not play.

Eagles at Chiefs

Eagles coach Doug Pederson won’t have CB Ronald Darby (ankle) or DT Destiny Vaeao (wrist) in the lineup in his return to Kansas City. S Corey Graham (hamstring) is questionable.

G Parker Ehinger (knee) and LB Reggie Ragland (knee) were listed as doubtful by the Chiefs. S Ron Parker (ankle) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) are both listed as questionable.

Patriots at Saints

The Patriots won’t have WR Danny Amendola (concussion, knee), LB Dont'a Hightower (knee), WR Matt Slater (hamstring) or DT Vincent Valentine (knee) in New Orleans this Sunday. T Marcus Cannon (ankle), S Nate Ebner (shoulder) and S Devin McCourty (groin) are listed as questionable.

Tackles Terron Armstead (shoulder) and Zach Strief (knee) have been ruled out by the Saints. LB Stephone Anthony (ankle), DE Trey Hendrickson (illness) and LB Nathan Stupar (hamstring) drew questionable tags on Friday.

Vikings at Steelers

Only three players made the Vikings injury report, but all three are key players. LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), QB Sam Bradford (knee) and CB Xavier Rhodes (hip) have been listed as questionable.

The Steelers listed TE Vance McDonald (back), DE Stephon Tuitt (biceps) and S J.J. Wilcox (concussion) as questionable and ruled out T Jerald Hawkins (knee).

Bears at Buccaneers

The Bears are making liberal use of the questionable tag this week with CB Prince Amukamara (ankle), WR Josh Bellamy (ankle), S Deon Bush (hamstring), LB Leonard Floyd (back), RB Jordan Howard (shoulder), LB Christian Jones (back), G Kyle Long (ankle) and WR Markus Wheaton (finger) all drawing the tag. RB Benny Cunningham (ankle) is less likely to play after getting a doubtful tag.

LB Devante Bond (knee) has been ruled out for the Buccaneers. LB Kwon Alexander (illness) and C Evan Smith (illness) are both listed as questionable.

Dolphins at Chargers

LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring) will wait to make his Dolphins debut after being ruled out. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) is questionable.

S Rayshawn Jenkins (concussion), CB Jason Verrett (knee) and WR Mike Williams (back) are out for the Chargers. They are holding out hope that DE Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring), WR Dontrelle Inman (groin) and TE Sean McGrath (knee) can go after being tagged as questionable.

Jets at Raiders

The Jets ruled out LB Bruce Carter (ankle), C Jonotthan Harrison (concussion), TE Jordan Leggett (knee), S Rontez Miles (eye), LB Edmond Robinson (groin) and TE Eric Tomlinson (elbow).

S Keith McGill (foot), RB Jamize Olawale (quadricep) and CB Sean Smith (neck) were listed as questionable by the Raiders.

Cowboys at Broncos

Cowboys LB Anthony Hitchens (knee) and CB Orlando Scandrick (hand) are out this week. S Byron Jones (groin) and WR Terrance Williams (ankle) are listed as questionable.

The Broncos will wait and see on DE Zach Kerr (knee), G Ronald Leary (concussion) and S Darian Stewart (groin) after listing them as questionable. There’s no need to wait on RB Devontae Booker (wrist), DE Jared Crick (back), CB Brendan Langley (knee) and QB Paxton Lynch (right shoulder) as they have been ruled out.

Redskins at Rams

Redskins WR Josh Doctson (hamstring) got listed as questionable after a week of limited practices.

The Rams also listed one player on their injury report — CB Kayvon Webster (shoulder) — and he’s also listed as questionable.

49ers at Seahawks

The 49ers ruled out LB Rueben Foster (ankle) and listed S Jimmie Ward (hamstring) as questionable.

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) returned to practice Friday and is questionable to play on Sunday. Sherman has never missed a game in his NFL career. Linebacker Terrance Garvin (shoulder) is doubtful.

Packers at Falcons

The Packers have three tackles on their injury report. Starters David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and Bryan Bulaga (ankle/illness) are listed as questionable while Jason Spriggs (hamstring) won’t play. LB Ahmad Brooks (concussion) is considered doubtful while

DT Montravius Adams (foot), S Kentrell Brice (quadricep, knee) and DT Mike Daniels (hip) are questionable.

There’s less activity on the Falcons’ side as RB Brian Hill (ankle) is listed as questionable and makes up the entire report.