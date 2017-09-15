WFAN is looking for a new partner for Boomer Esiason

Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback, CBS pregame show personality, and Westwood One game analyst Boomer Esiason also serves as the host of a popular drive-time morning show on WFAN in New York. He’ll continue to do so following the resignation of co-host Craig Carton, who was arrested last week on charges arising from an allegedly fraudulent ticket enterprise.

Via the Wall Street Journal, Carton recently resigned from his job, while nevertheless citing the allegations against him as “unfounded.” The show, previously dubbed Boomer & Carton, will be renamed Morning Show with Boomer. However, the station is looking for someone to replace Carton.

Carton’s travails haven’t gone unnoticed by local NFL players. Giants quarterback Geno Smith, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Jets, had this to say earlier in the week on Twitter: “Same guy who was calling me a thug on some lame radio station was running a Ponzi scheme?? Funny how life works, can’t believe these fools! . . . Throwing rocks and try to hide their hands. . . . The universe has an amazing sense of humor!”

There’s nothing funny about this situation, but anyone who fires public shots at others for a living needs to realize that, if they’re ever standing on the front porch of a glass house, they need to be ready to get some shards on their shoulders.

Given Carton’s legal issues and the alleged facts from which they arise (massive gambling debt), getting called out by Geno Smith or anything else is the least of Carton’s concerns.