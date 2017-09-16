Aaron Donald moves to active roster for the Rams

Getty Images

One week after he ended his holdout with the Rams, defensive tackle Aaron Donald is ready to rock.

The Rams have moved Donald to the active roster, ending the exemption granted by the league office when Donald reported on September 9.

The Rams made two other moves on Saturday, waiving center Aaron Neary and activating defensive back Kevin Pearson from the practice squad.

Rams coach Sean McVay has said that Donald will start, and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has said Donald will be on a pitch count. Hovering over this process is the distinct possibility that the Rams will sign Donald to a new contract before kickoff on Sunday against Washington.