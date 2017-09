Getty Images

Chicago won’t have offensive lineman Kyle Long tomorrow in Tampa.

The Bears announced today that Long wasn’t on the team flight and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Buccaneers. Long had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Chicago’s first-round draft pick in 2013, Long made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons but hasn’t played since suffering an ankle injury at Tampa Bay on November 13.