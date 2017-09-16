Ben Roethlisberger not fined for shot at Emmanuel Ogbah’s ankle

Getty Images

Ordinarily, when we ask the NFL if players were fined for actions on Sunday, we’re asking about defensive players getting fined for hits on quarterbacks. But this week we wanted to know if Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was fined for a shot he took at Browns defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah’s ankle.

Roethlisberger wasn’t fined, the NFL confirmed to PFT.

Some Browns fans thought he should have been. After Roethlisberger threw an interception on Sunday, Ogbah blocked him to the ground. Roethlisberger responded by lunging at Ogbah’s ankle, grabbing the ankle and taking Ogbah down.

It was a funny-looking maneuver that you don’t see on the football field very often, and a play that some saw as a dirty move. The NFL apparently didn’t have a problem with it.