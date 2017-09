Getty Images

The Browns added another wide receiver to the active roster Saturday.

The team announced that Rashard Higgins had been promoted from the practice squad. They made room for him on the roster by waiving defensive lineman Tyrone Holmes.

Last year’s fifth-round pick from Colorado State, Higgins played in 15 games for the Browns last year. He caught six passes as a rookie.

Holmes played in last week’s game against the Steelers.