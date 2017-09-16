Buccaneers players, coaches still dealing with Irma aftermath

Getty Images

The Buccaneers had their first game of the season wiped out by a then-impending hurricane. The storm has now passed through Florida (including Tampa), and as the Bucs prepare for their first game of the year (at home against the Bears), they have plenty of Irma-related issues.

“Obviously, you still have players and coaches that are dealing with stuff on the outside,” coach Dirk Koetter said on the Buccaneers Radio Network, via JoeBucsFan.com. “You know, we still have people without power. So we have some guys in hotels. And, you know, you have guys, like everybody has issues right now, as far as cleanups at their house, in their yard, getting supplies, getting groceries, that sort of thing.”

The question for the Buccaneers becomes whether these issues have become distractions from football, or whether football has become the refuge for distractions that have become extensive.

However it plays out, the Buccaneers won’t be able to deal with anything but football for most of Sunday morning and afternoon. Chances are they welcome that, since the hurricane cleanup and other aftermath won’t be going away any time soon.