C.J. Spiller may be starting to feel like the Chiefs are toying with him.

The Chiefs announced today that they’ve released Spiller in advance of tomorrow’s game against the Eagles. He has now been signed and released by the Chiefs three times in rapid succession.

To take Spiller’s place on the 53-man roster, running back Akeem Hunt was promoted from the practice squad.

That means Chiefs now have active-roster running backs named Kareem Hunt and Akeem Hunt.