Colts promote linebacker Darnell Sankey

Getty Images

The Colts elevated inside linebacker Darnell Sankey from the practice squad, waiving wide receiver Matt Hazel in a corresponding move.

Indianapolis needs Sankey because of two injuries at the position. Starter Antonio Morrison (elbow) and backup Anthony Walker (hamstring) will miss Sunday’s game. Jon Bostic, Jeremiah George and Sean Spence were the team’s only healthy players at the position.

The Colts signed Sankey to the practice squad on Sept. 3. He originally signed with Indianapolis as a free agent on Aug. 23, getting released Sept. 2. He also spent time in training camp with the Vikings.

Sankey spent time on the practice squads of the Chiefs and Raiders as a rookie in 2016.



The Colts claimed Hazel off waivers from Washington on Sept. 3. He has appeared in six career games, with one start, and has caught one pass for 1 yard in his time with the Colts (2017), Redskins (2016), Bills (2016) and Dolphins (2014-15). Hazel originally was selected by the Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2014 draft out of Coastal Carolina.