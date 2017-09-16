Ezekiel Elliott seeks to become first player with 16 straight 80-yard games

Getty Images

If Ezekiel Elliott runs for at least 80 yards on Sunday, he’ll accomplish an NFL first.

Elliott has run for at least 80 yards in 15 consecutive games. Via Cowboys broadcaster Babe Laufenberg, the only other player to do that in NFL history is former Raiders running back Marcus Allen, who had 15-straight games of 80 yards or more from the fourth game of the 1985 season through the second game of the 1986 season.

In his first career NFL game, Elliott ran for 51 yards. Since then he has topped 80 yards in every single game he has played. The streak is for regular-season games only, meaning it doesn’t count his 125-yard game in last year’s playoff loss to the Packers, nor does it count Allen’s 121-yard game in a playoff loss after the 1985 season.

The streak is also only for games he played, meaning Elliott sitting out Week 17 last year doesn’t affect the streak. And if the NFL prevails in its attempt to suspend Elliott for six games, missing those games would not affect the streak either.