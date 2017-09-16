Giants list Odell Beckham as questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

Giants receiver Odell Beckham says it will take him six to eight weeks to fully recover from a preseason ankle injury, but he’s looking more likely to play after just four weeks.

The Giants listed Beckham as questionable for Monday night against the Lions. Beckham appears to be trending in the direction of playing. Monday night will be exactly four weeks since he suffered the injury.

Without Beckham, the Giants’ offense looked like garbage in a Week One loss to the Cowboys. With Beckham, the Giants should have more success against a Lions defense that was lousy last season but surprisingly effective in a Week One win over the Cardinals.

Giants offensive lineman D.J. Fluker and linebacker B.J. Goodson are both questionable as well with leg injuries. Linebacker Keenan Robinson has been ruled out with a concussion.