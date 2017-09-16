Giants list Odell Beckham as questionable for Monday night

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 16, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT
Getty Images

Giants receiver Odell Beckham says it will take him six to eight weeks to fully recover from a preseason ankle injury, but he’s looking more likely to play after just four weeks.

The Giants listed Beckham as questionable for Monday night against the Lions. Beckham appears to be trending in the direction of playing. Monday night will be exactly four weeks since he suffered the injury.

Without Beckham, the Giants’ offense looked like garbage in a Week One loss to the Cowboys. With Beckham, the Giants should have more success against a Lions defense that was lousy last season but surprisingly effective in a Week One win over the Cardinals.

Giants offensive lineman D.J. Fluker and linebacker B.J. Goodson are both questionable as well with leg injuries. Linebacker Keenan Robinson has been ruled out with a concussion.

7 responses to “Giants list Odell Beckham as questionable for Monday night

  2. Garbage without him?
    2016 OBJ poor performance blamed for big loss playoff exit. Poor behavior gave bad PR.
    2015 OBJ poor performance and behavior blamed for missing playoffs – and not removing him got Coughlin fired.
    Seems like garbage with him too.

  3. I just don’t think he plays. And even if he does, he’ll probably just be used as a decoy.

    I’m taking Detroit in this one.

  6. This decoy crap has got to go , the man needs to rest that injury ! Hey Eli did it ever occur to you to put your big boy pants on and walk like a ball player and just go out and lead the team to victory ,,,,,sorta kinda like you did in San Fran I. The NFC CHAMPIONSHIP ,your best game ever by the way !

  7. Eli has lulled us GIANTS fans into a state of slumber because he has two Super Bowls, well not this G men fan not any longer it stops here today right now ,,this is on you bro you have enough to win ,,,pretty dam good defense , above average receivers , if the the coaching staff would realize Orleans Darqua can lug the rock we would all be in better shape ! Wake up tired of it it’s been like 5 seasons now !

