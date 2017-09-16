Jack Teele, organizer of Super Bowl I and namer of “Fearsome Foursome,” dies at 87

Getty Images

Jack Teele, a longtime NFL executive whose work included helping to organize the first Super Bowl and helping to popularize the legendary Los Angeles Rams defensive line of the 1960s and 1970s, has died.

According to the Long Beach Press-Telegram, Teele died at age 87 on Wednesday.

During Teele’s 21-year stint as an executive with the Rams, he popularized the use of the nickname “Fearsome Foursome” to describe their line of Deacon Jones, Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier and Lamar Lundy. (The first known use of that nickname, however, came in 1957 with a defensive line Grier played on with the Giants.)

Teele was also an organizer of the first Super Bowl, which at the time the league referred to with the clunky name of the NFL-AFL World Championship Game. Later in his career he spent time in the San Diego Chargers’ front office, and then he helped get the Barcelona Dragons of the World League of American Football off the ground.