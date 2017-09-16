Jets activate Lawrence Thomas from practice squad

Getty Images

The Jets promoted defensive lineman Lawrence Thomas from the practice squad, along with outside linebacker Freddie Bishop. They waived linebacker Edmond Robinson with an injury designation. The Jets cut defensive lineman Claude Pelon on Thursday.

Thomas originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and made the 53-man roster. The Michigan State product played in three games last season before he was placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

Bishop played the final four games for the Jets and made 17 tackles, two for loss. The first-year player spent the majority of last season on the Jets practice squad after signing with the team from the CFL.

Robinson, originally a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2015, was acquired by the Jets on Sept. 3.