Kyle Peko is back on the Broncos roster

Kyle Peko is one of the early favorites for the 2017 Ross Ventrone Award.

Waived on September 2, re-signed on September 3, waived again on September 11, Peko has been added to the active roster again in advance of Sunday’s game against the Cowboys, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post. The Broncos waived undrafted rookie defensive tackle Tyrique Jarrett to create a space for Peko.

The cousin of defensive tackle Domata Peko, Kyle Peko is expected to serve as the backup to Domata at nose tackle for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.