Ravens change their mind on Jeremy Langford, promote another running back

Jeremy Langford‘s stay on the Ravens active roster was a short one.

The Ravens announced Saturday that they had promoted running back Alex Collins and cornerback Tony McRae from the practice squad, and placed cornerback Sheldon Price on IR and waived Langford.

Langford had just been promoted from the practice squad two days ago, when Danny Woodhead was placed on IR.

Apparently something changed over the course of the week that made them want to reverse course. Terrance West and Buck Allen should get most of the carries anyway, but it’s curious why Baltimore didn’t just promote Collins two days ago if that’s what they wanted to do.