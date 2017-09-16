Ron Leary clears concussion protocol, remains questionable

Getty Images

The Broncos announced starting offensive guard Ron Leary has cleared concussion protocol but remains questionable for Sunday’s game against his former team.

Leary, the team’s right guard, spent five seasons with the Cowboys before leaving in the offseason to sign with the Broncos. He made 47 career starts for the Cowboys at left guard.

Leary did not play in the second half of Monday night’s game after leaving with a head injury. Connor McGovern replaced Leary against the Chargers, and Billy Turner also took snaps at right guard this week.