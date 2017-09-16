Sam Bradford makes trip to Pittsburgh, but Vikings promote Kyle Sloter

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford boarded the team’s charter flight to Pittsburgh, according to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. But with Bradford questionable to play Sunday, the Vikings promoted Kyle Sloter from the practice squad, the team announced Saturday.

Bradford has a left knee injury, reportedly requiring an MRI that was negative. It’s the same knee Bradford underwent surgeries on in 2013 and 2014.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Friday he expects Bradford to play, but Sloter’s promotion means the Vikings have at least a measure of concern.

Case Keenum, who has 24 career starts, including nine for the Rams last season, would start in Bradford’s place.

The Vikings gave Sloter $20,000 per week to get him on the practice squad after the Broncos released him. He will make at least $27,000 on the 53-player roster this week.

Sloter threw for 413 yards and three touchdowns for Denver in the preseason.

The Vikings waived safety Antone Exum Jr. to make room on the roster.