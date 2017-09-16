Sam Bradford situation remains ominous for Vikings

Getty Images

Less than two days after Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford had the best game of his career, he popped up on the injury report due to a problem with a knee in which he’s twice torn the ACL. The three days since then have been a mixed bag of bad news/good news that has Vikings fans bracing for the shoe to finally drop.

Although the “questionable” designation now encompasses a far broader range of potential availability than 50-50, the listing coupled with the practice limitations coupled with reports of swelling and discomfort coupled with the news of a supposedly negative MRI coupled with the decision to elevate a practice-squad quarterback has folks wondering when the Case Keenum Era is upon us. And whether Teddy Bridgewater can be ready to go by Week Seven.

The irony remains that Bradford was battered and bruised behind a bad offensive line a year ago but played every game (other than Week One, when he barely knew where to park his car) and that he now has a competent offensive line and he may already be hurt, even though no one can pinpoint a moment on Monday night when any injury may have happened.

The timing couldn’t be worse for a guy who made a strong opening statement in a contract year, and who may soon see a healthy Teddy Bridgewater ready and willing to take the snaps Bradford can’t. Whatever the situation may be, running smack into the Steel Curtain won’t be good for the knees. And if his already limited mobility is even more limited by a balky knee, the rest of Bradford’s body could be in grave danger, too.