Texans beef up offensive line with Jah Reid

Getty Images

The Texans’ offensive line has been a mess for the first two games of the season, so they’re calling in reinforcements.

Veteran lineman Jah Reid will sign with the Texans, the Houston Chronicle reports.

A 2011 third-round pick of the Ravens who played four years in Baltimore, Reid played in 12 games with one start for the Chiefs last season. Kansas City cut him at the end of the preseason.

The biggest problem on the Texans’ offensive line remains the holdout of left tackle Duane Brown. Although Brown has said he doesn’t plan to hold out all season, he hasn’t indicated when he will return. The Texans will hope Reid can help out until Brown is back.