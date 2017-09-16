Texans beef up offensive line with Jah Reid

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 16, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Texans’ offensive line has been a mess for the first two games of the season, so they’re calling in reinforcements.

Veteran lineman Jah Reid will sign with the Texans, the Houston Chronicle reports.

A 2011 third-round pick of the Ravens who played four years in Baltimore, Reid played in 12 games with one start for the Chiefs last season. Kansas City cut him at the end of the preseason.

The biggest problem on the Texans’ offensive line remains the holdout of left tackle Duane Brown. Although Brown has said he doesn’t plan to hold out all season, he hasn’t indicated when he will return. The Texans will hope Reid can help out until Brown is back.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Texans beef up offensive line with Jah Reid

  1. Here’s what I don’t get. He was set to make $9.4M this year. The Texans didn’t ask him to renegotiate his salary or get cut. He should be happy to get getting $9.4M. Sure, he doesn’t have many years left but the other side of that coin is how can you throw away nearly $5M (by sitting out half the season) when your career is nearing its end? He’s also set to make $9.4M next year. My guess is that won’t happen because the Texans will probably either sign a FA or draft his replacement then give him his walking papers. If I were the Texans GM and Jah Reid plays well I wouldn’t even talk to Brown until he eventually reports, then I’d cut him. Their salary cap wouldn’t take a hit since his contract has no dead money. Good luck making anywhere near that $5M if he were cut. Also, any contract he signs for next year probably won’t be anything near $9.4M. This guy probably isn’t very bright.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!