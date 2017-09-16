Yannick Ngakoue fined for roughing Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

Four days before he made his first NFL start, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made his first regular-season appearance. He took four sacks in the process.

But he also drew a roughing penalty on Jaguars pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the NFL has fined Ngakoue $24,309 for the infraction.

As always, the oddly-specific fine amount is a product of precise negotiation by the NFL and NFL Players Association as to the fine totals for a variety of violations.

The Jaguars racked up six sacks of the Houston quarterbacks in the regular-season opener. The next test for what possibly will be a suddenly souped-up defense comes at home on Sunday, against the Titans.