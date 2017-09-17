Adam Gase not ready to talk about Lawrence Timmons’ absence

Getty Images

The Dolphins had an unexpected absence on defense Sunday as linebacker Lawrence Timmons did not play in the game.

Timmons was not hurt and was in Southern California with the team this week, but took unauthorized leave from the team on Saturday and was not included in the lineup on Sunday after getting back into contact with the team. After beating the Chargers on Sunday without Timmons, coach Adam Gase said he wasn’t ready to talk about the situation.

“I’m not saying anything right now,” Gase said in his postgame press conference “I need to figure some things out first before I talk about this.”

Timmons signed a two-year contract with the Dolphins as a free agent this offseason. He’d never missed a game during his first 10 years in the league, all of which were spent with the Steelers.