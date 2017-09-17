Alshon Jeffrey scores first touchdown as an Eagle, after review

Getty Images

It took a replay challenge from Doug Pederson, but Alshon Jeffery scored his first touchdown as an Eagle and the first score in the game.

The 16-yard touchdown gave the Eagles a 10-6 lead in the third quarter before Kareem Hunt went 53 yards for a score on the Chiefs’ next series to grab back the lead.

Jeffrey initially was ruled down at the 1. Chiefs cornerback Phillip Gaines was the closest defender to Jeffrey, who was on the ground and dove into the end zone after being untouched.

The call on the field was reversed, giving the Eagles a touchdown.

Carson Wentz went 5-for-5 for 69 yards on the drive.