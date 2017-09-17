Antonio Gates sets record for touchdowns by tight end

Getty Images

Antonio Gates has the record, and the Chargers have the lead back.

The veteran tight end just caught a touchdown pass from Philip Rivers, his 112th, which gives him the most of any tight end in league history.

That gave the Chargers a 17-10 lead over the Dolphins in the third quarter, but the moment was clearly much bigger for his teammates, who mobbed him in the end zone.

The 37-year-old Gates had previously been tied with Tony Gonzalez at 111, and he’s now alone in sixth on the league’s all-time touchdown reception list, behind just a handful of guys named Jerry Rice, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Cris Carter, and Marvin Harrison.