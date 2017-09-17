Arthur Blank: Jerry Jones is not impeding the Goodell contract talks

Getty Images

In response to an ESPN report that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been impeding efforts to finalize the contract extension for Commissioner Roger Goodell, the chairman of the NFL’s Compensation Committee says that this contention is erroneous.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank tells Peter King of TheMMQB.com: “The speculation is incorrect. He is not impeding it. I got a note from him the other day. He’s comfortable with where we are.”

There’s a difference, of course, between currently impeding it and previously impeding it. Previously, Jones was. Currently, he apparently isn’t — according to Blank.

Blank told King that he sent a note to the members of the Compensation Committee in the aftermath of the ESPN report. “I know where they all are,” Blank told King, emphasizing that there is no split.

The truth very well may be that there was never a split, and that it was simply Jones acting on his own to try to slow down the process or chop down the terms of the financial offer to Goodell, whose new contract would extend him from 2019 through 2024. Blank confirmed that Jones has been serving as an ad hoc member of the committee responsible for negotiating the deal. An conference call aimed at finalizing the extension reportedly is set for Wednesday.