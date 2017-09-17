Bennie Fowler being evaluated for concussion

Getty Images

Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler is being evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit from Cowboys safety Byron Jones.

Fowler made the 20-yard catch for what would have been a touchdown but landed out of bounds as Jones hit him. Fowler got up and stumbled, falling back to the ground. He got up again and stumbled again just as the team’s medical personnel reached him.

He had one catch for 8 yards before leaving.

The Broncos took a 14-7 shortly thereafter, with Denver choosing to take a field goal off the board after Cowboys defensive lineman Demarcus Lawrence was called for leverage on a 50-yard field goal by Brandon McManus. C.J. Anderson scored on a 16-yard pass from Trevor Siemian three plays after the penalty on Lawrence.

UPDATE 7:09 P.M.: The Broncos announced Fowler will not return.