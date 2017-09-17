Botched fake punt, penalty on FG put Vikings down 14 points

AP

The Vikings special teams had a couple of bad moments to open the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Steelers and Pittsburgh’s lead is up to 14 points as a result.

Facing a fourth-and-4 from their own 36-yard-line at the end of their first possession of the quarter, the Vikings opted to try a fake punt with Ryan Quigley throwing the ball to Blake Bell. Tyler Markavitch knocked the ball away and the Steelers had good field position to work with on their first possession of the half.

They only picked up a couple of yards on three plays, however, and it looked like the Vikings escaped when Chris Boswell missed a 51-yard field goal. The Vikings lined up in an illegal formation by putting too many players on one side of the center, though, and Boswell’s 46-yard try was good.

That extends Pittsburgh’s lead to 17-3 in the matchup of 1-0 teams.