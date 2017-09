Getty Images

The weather delay in the Broncos-Cowboys game lasted a little more than a hour. The game was stopped at 4:56 p.m. ET and resumed at 5:58 p.m. ET.

The Broncos led 7-0 with the teams were sent to the locker room with 38 seconds left in the first half. Officials stopped the game because of lightning in the area.

Denver took the lead on a 10-yard pass from Trevor Siemian to Emmanuel Sanders.

The Cowboys resumed play with a second-and-10 at the Denver 46.