Broncos dominate Cowboys 42-17 as Von Miller, Aqib Talib and C.J. Anderson star

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for a career-low 8 yards on nine carries, and Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, including a pick-six, after throwing only four in his first 17 games. It amounted to one-sided 42-17 Broncos’ victory over the Cowboys.

Denver dominated from start to finish, with cornerback Aqib Talib putting the icing on the victory with a 103-yard interception return with 53 seconds left. It was the 10th interception return for a touchdown in Talib’s career, putting him two behind the NFL’s all-time leader, Rod Woodson.

The Broncos limited the Cowboys to 268 total yards, frustrating Dallas’ young stars Elliott and Prescott.

Elliott’s previous career-low was the 51 yards he had in his rookie debut against the Giants last season, and he had never had fewer than 12 carries.

Prescott began the game by setting the NFL record for fewest interceptions in the first 500 attempts of a career, with only four. But Chris Harris joined Talib in picking Prescott on Sunday. Von Miller sacked Prescott twice, and the Broncos had seven other hits on the Cowboys quarterback.

The Broncos offense was as good, with C.J. Anderson rushing for 118 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.

Trevor Siemian went 22-for-32 for 231 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, with two of his touchdowns going to receiver Emmanuel Sanders.