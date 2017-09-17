Report: Broncos fear broken ankle for Garett Bolles, hope it’s high ankle sprain

Posted by Charean Williams on September 17, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Broncos fear a broken left ankle for rookie Garett Bolles, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, but they are hoping it’s a high-ankle sprain. Bolles’ wife, Natalie, tweeted Sunday night, “It looks like a high ankle sprain. Possible foot injury, but the X-ray was inconclusive. MRI tomorrow.”

The starting left tackle left in a walking boot, with a single crutch.

“I’m good, boss,” Bolles told Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News. “Got Buffalo next week.”

Bolles’ left leg got twisted underneath him on Jamaal Charles‘ 5-yard run to the Dallas 3 in the third quarter. The Broncos scored two plays later to take a 28-10 lead in their 42-17 victory.

Veteran Donald Stephenson replaced Bolles.

10 responses to “Report: Broncos fear broken ankle for Garett Bolles, hope it’s high ankle sprain

  5. ninefingers9 says:
    September 17, 2017 at 10:28 pm
    Sucks Broncos fans, but thanks for spanking the hated, dirty, no good, cheating Cowboys

    denver cheated the cap in 1995,1996 and 1997

  6. dbjason6088 says:
    September 17, 2017 at 10:17 pm
    Big loss. Kids got heart

    i would say the kid is a rookie and no one knows anything about him
    other than he is probably overrated

  7. Losing your starting left tackle in a division with likes of Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, and Justin Houston is not a minor setback. Denver defense will keep them in games for sure but the offense will slow down for sure.

  8. And Bill Belichick was fined for cheating at his profession as a head coach. Tom Brady was fined for cheating at his profession as a player. Doesn’t get any lower than that.

  10. limakey says:
    September 17, 2017 at 10:45 pm
    And Bill Belichick was fined for cheating at his profession as a head coach. Tom Brady was fined for cheating at his profession as a player. Doesn’t get any lower than that.

    goodell was the commissioner for the two incidents and cheating movements (framejobs) and tagaliabue was the honorable commissioner for when elway accepted
    deferred payments to help cheat the cap.

    the educated public knows goodell is corrupt and tagliabue was not.

    when you lie in federal court and get caught so many times like goodell has, your credibility is shot.

    have a nice day

