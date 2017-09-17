Report: Broncos fear broken ankle for Garett Bolles, hope it’s high ankle sprain

Getty Images

The Broncos fear a broken left ankle for rookie Garett Bolles, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, but they are hoping it’s a high-ankle sprain. Bolles’ wife, Natalie, tweeted Sunday night, “It looks like a high ankle sprain. Possible foot injury, but the X-ray was inconclusive. MRI tomorrow.”

The starting left tackle left in a walking boot, with a single crutch.

“I’m good, boss,” Bolles told Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News. “Got Buffalo next week.”

Bolles’ left leg got twisted underneath him on Jamaal Charles‘ 5-yard run to the Dallas 3 in the third quarter. The Broncos scored two plays later to take a 28-10 lead in their 42-17 victory.

Veteran Donald Stephenson replaced Bolles.