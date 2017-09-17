Buccaneers stay focused amid crazy week

Getty Images

Week One for the Buccaneers started with their game at Miami being pushed to Week 11 due to Hurricane Irma. It ended with Irma bearing down on Tampa, chasing most Buccaneers players and coaches out of town.

Despite the double-whammy of disruptions, the Buccaneers took care of business in a big way on Sunday against the Bears. After the 29-7 win, Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy explained to PFT by phone the team’s approach to keeping its focus.

“It wasn’t too hard,” McCoy said, adding that players knew to take a deep breath and not get too hyped about the crazy circumstances surrounding the team’s first eight days of the season.

So how crazy did it get? McCoy said that, when he and his wife were driving back to Tampa on Monday, McCoy’s wife suggested stopping for gas before the Florida state line. McCoy decided to wait. Then, as they approached Gainesville and the needle approached “E,” McCoy found himself in a mess.

“It took two hours to go a half mile,” he said, comparing the scene of cars everywhere and people scrambling around with gasoline cans to something out of Independence Day.

He’d make it Tampa and McCoy and his teammates would make themselves prepared to face the Bears on a hot day with extra conditioning in the days leading up to the game. It worked, and now the Buccaneers are 1-0 and, as McCoy said, “On to Minnesota.”