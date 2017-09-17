Cam Newton twists ankle, but is feeling fine (for now)

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton spent a long time on the turf after taking a second-half sack on Sunday. He eventually limped off the field and then returned.

Newton twisted his ankle on the play. He’s currently feeling fine.

How he feels tomorrow remains to be seen. Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seemed fine after injuring his ankle nearly four weeks ago in the preseason, but he hasn’t played since. Also, it’s the same ankle on which Newton had offseason surgery three years ago.

The broader question is whether Newton will stay healthy. With an offensive line that is far from the best in the league, Newton will be getting hit more — and possibly getting hurt, eventually.