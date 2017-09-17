Cardinals turn to Chris Johnson after Kerwynn Williams was ineffective

Getty Images

In what will not come as a shock: The Cardinals miss David Johnson.

Arizona is making do with Kerwynn Williams, Chris Johnson and Andre Ellington. Williams started but was replaced by Chris Johnson after gaining only 19 yards on eight carries.

Chris Johnson gave the offense a lift with 22 yards on only three carries.

Ellington had one catch but for minus-6 yards.

The Cardinals trail the Colts 10-3 at halftime.

Williams had never started a game in his five seasons in the NFL and had played in only 24 before Sunday, rushing for 555 yards and four touchdowns. The Cardinals re-signed Chris Johnson after losing David Johnson to a wrist injury that required surgery.

David Johnson gained 36 percent of Cardinals yards last season and scored 39 percent of their touchdowns.