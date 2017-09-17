Chargers may not sell out 27,000-seat stadium for opener

Getty Images

If the NFL still had a blackout rule, the Chargers’ return to L.A. would not be televised.

Via Dan Wolke of the San Diego Union-Tribune, tickets to the team’s home opener at the 27,000-seat StubHub Center remained available as of Saturday.

It’s disappointing news for a team that signed up initially for two but now will spend three years playing at the undersized venue before the new stadium it will share with the Rams opens. Complicating matters is that the Rams will be playing on Sunday at the same time, elsewhere in the L.A. area.

The Chargers will at a minimum need to win games in order to ignite interest in Los Angeles. It may take even more than that to get the locals to care about the Chargers or the Rams or any team other than the team that moved back to Oakland more than 20 years ago and that will soon move to Las Vegas.