Chargers up 10-3 on the ultra-conservative Dolphins

AP

The Dolphins look like a team still working out the preseason kinks.

Which, of course, they are.

The Chargers are up 10-3 at halftime against the Dolphins, who are playing their first game after Hurricane Irma forced their Week One game to be rescheduled for November.

Melvin Gordon scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, but has just 3 yards on seven carries for the Chargers.

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is being eased into things, completing 13-of-17 passes for just 75 yards. They’ve gotten 56 yards on the ground from Jay Ajayi, but the offense is very vanilla at the moment, as if they haven’t played in nearly three weeks.