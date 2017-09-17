Chris Jones, Travis Kelce star as Chiefs roll on

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones had only two career sacks in his first 17 games. He had three Sunday in the Chiefs’ 27-20 victory over the Eagles.

Jones, a second-round pick in 2016, also made four tackles, two quarterback hits, an interception, a pass breakup and two forced fumbles. He will prove hard to beat for AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors this week.

The Chiefs had six sacks, and the Eagles had two turnovers — Jones’ interception of Carson Wentz and a Darren Sproles fumble on a punt return.

The Eagles tied the game 13-13 as new kicker Jake Elliott made a 40-yard field goal with 11:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs then took a two-touchdown lead with scores from Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt.

Kelce had eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown, and Hunt rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. That included a 53-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Eagles did make it an interesting finish, with Nelson Agholor catching a 9-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds left. Trey Burton recovered the onside kick at the Kansas City 39 with five seconds left. But Wentz’s pass into the end zone was incomplete on the final play.

Alex Smith finished 21-of-28 for 251 yards and a touchdown, while Wentz was 25-of-46 for 333 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.