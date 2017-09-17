Could Case Keenum get it done, if needed?

Getty Images

So if Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford can’t play on Sunday, Case Keenum will get the nod. Which means that all is lost, right?

Maybe not. Keenum isn’t a starter for a reason, but he’s also employed for a reason. As the Week One starter and an offensive captain for the Rams in 2016, Keenum helped the team to a 3-1 record, before the collapse began.

And if that 27-for-32 performance from Bradford on Monday night seemed familiar, that’s exactly what Keenum did last year in Week Six at Detroit. Yes, the Rams lost — but Keenum turned that 84.4-percent completion percentage into 321 yards, three touchdowns, and a 126.7 passer rating.

In 2015, four weeks after becoming the name and face of the lingering flaws in spotting concussions after being clearly in distress during a game in Baltimore, Keenum racked up a 158 passer rating (14 for 17) and a 13.8 yards-per-attempt average in a 31-23 win over the Buccaneers.

He’s had other solid performances during his six-year career, so all won’t be lost simply because he’s playing instead of Bradford, if that’s what happens. If the offensive line can block and rookie tailback Dalvin Cook can run like they did on Monday night, maybe the Vikings can . . . . stay within 10 points of the Steelers.