Cowboys-Broncos game in a weather delay

Getty Images

The Broncos-Cowboys games was stopped at 4:56 p.m. ET because of a weather delay. Officials delayed the game because of lightning in the area.

Both teams returned to the locker room with 38 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Broncos took a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard pass from Trevor Siemian to Emmanuel Sanders as the Denver defense has held the Cowboys to only two first downs and 44 yards.

Ezekiel Elliott has three carries for 5 yards.

The Broncos have 141 yards, but Brandon McManus missed a 49-yard field goal.

UPDATE 5:08 P.M.: The Broncos announced “the approximate delay could be up to 60 minutes.”