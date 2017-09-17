Cowboys down to two healthy cornerbacks before weather delay

Getty Images

The Cowboys began the game with Orlando Scandrick inactive with a left hand injury. They lost two more cornerbacks on the second defensive series, leaving Dallas with only two healthy corners.

Before they returned into the locker room for a weather delay, the Cowboys had Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown as their only corners. Rookie safety Xavier Woods was playing the nickel.

Rookie Chidobe Awuzie left with a hamstring injury. He had a hamstring injury in training camp but played with it in the season opener.

Nolan Carroll was being evaluated for a concussion.

Starting safety Byron Jones, who was questionable with a groin injury, is playing. But the Cowboys are banged up in the secondary.

UPDATE 6:19 P.M. ET: Carroll returned after the weather delay but was injured again in the second quarter.