DeShone Kizer has migraine, Kevin Hogan in at quarterback for Browns

AP

Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer‘s had a rough start today, but a literal headache has forced him off the field.

The Browns have gone to backup Kevin Hogan, with Kizer reportedly dealing with migraine symptoms.

Hogan came in and just threw a 49-yard strike to Seth DeValve on his second play, providing a little spark for the Browns, who trailed the Ravens 14-0 at the time. Hogan then hit rookie tight end David Njoku for a 23-yard touchdown.

Kizer turned it over twice in his first four possessions (the other two were punts), fumbling and throwing an interception to Ravens safety Eric Weddle.