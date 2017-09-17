Eddie Lacy a healthy scratch for Seahawks

Getty Images

It’s still not clear who the top tailback for the Seahawks will be. It’s becoming clear who it won’t be.

Eddie Lacy is a healthy scratch in only his second game with the team. Last week against the Packers, Lacy had five carries for three yards.

Running back Thomas Rawls is active, as expected, as is cornerback Richard Sherman, who had been questionable with a hamstring injury.

Lacy signed a one-year contract with Seattle in the offseason, after spending his first four years with the Packers. He was named the NFL’s 2013 offensive rookie of the year.