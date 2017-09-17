Eric Reid has knee injury

Getty Images

Safety Eric Reid left in the first half with a knee injury. The 49ers list him as questionable to return.

Reid was injured on a non-contact play down the field in coverage, with the ball going elsewhere on the play. He pulled up and grabbed his left knee.

Reid needed assistance to get off the field.

Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt are the 49ers safeties.

Reid missed the final six games last season after needing surgery to repair a biceps.

UPDATE 6:17 P.M.: Reid returned for the second half but limped off again in the third quarter.