Falcons add to lead just before halftime, up 24-7

Aaron Rodgers (or his receiver) made a mistake, and the Falcons made him pay.

After picking off Rodgers, the Falcons came right back with another quick touchdown drive, and have a 24-7 lead heading into halftime.

Replacement wideout Geronimo Allison seemed to pull up on his route, allowing Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant to make the interception which gave his offense another scoring opportunity.

This time it was running back Tevin Coleman getting to the end zone, after Devonta Freeman scored the first two. The Falcons have outgained the Packers 257-102 in the first half.

The good news for the Falcons is, they never blow big leads.